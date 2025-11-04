Bihar polls: Vehicles seized used for Anant Singh’s campaigning

Patna, Nov 4 Patna Police on Tuesday said it has seized two vehicles allegedly being used in the election campaign of JDU candidate Anant Kumar Singh in Mokama without the requisite permission.

In an official statement, police said that on November 3 at around 4 PM, a team led by Mokama SHO Santosh Kumar — along with Executive Officer Santosh Kumar Rajak, deputed as FST Magistrate for the assembly poll — was conducting patrolling to ensure enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct when two vehicles were found to be in violation.

Police said a black Mahindra Scorpio (registration number BR-01PL-1107) was intercepted, and the driver, Manish Kumar, told officials that the vehicle was being used for campaigning for Anant Kumar Singh without permission.

A Toto e-rickshaw with an “Arrow” (JDU) banner was also seized. Its driver, Ansuman Kumar, also told officials that it was being used in the campaign, the statement said.

Both vehicles were seized.

Police said an FIR has been lodged against JDU candidate Anant Kumar Singh, his agent Rajiv Ranjan, and the vehicle owners/drivers under Mokama Police station Case No. 417/25 — Sections 174/223 BNS & 119(2)/190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Police said necessary legal action is being taken.

Anant Kumar Singh is currently in judicial custody in Beur jail in connection with the Dularchand murder case.

Dularchand Yadav — a supporter of a Jan Suraaj candidate, Piyush Priyadarshi alias Lallu Mukhiya— was killed on Thursday (October 30), triggering tension in the Mokama region.

Initial claims linked Dularchand Yadav’s murder was due to a gunshot wound. He has also sustained a gunshot injury to his leg, but that was not the cause of his death.

The post-mortem report concluded that the fatal injury was caused by a vehicle running over his chest, resulting in multiple fractures and ruptured lungs.

Anant Singh’s name had surfaced in the preliminary investigation.

