Bihar Ram Navami clash: Govt extends suspension of internet services till April 4 in Nalanda

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], April 2 : The Bihar government has extended the suspension of internet services till April 4 in the Nalanda district following violence during Ram Navami festivities, the official said on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Government of Bihar Chaitanya Prasad said that the step has been taken in the interest of maintenance of public order in the exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

However, a total of 10 compes of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been sent to Bihar after violent clashes.

Of these 10 compes (carrying approximately 1,000 personnel) includes four from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) one from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the rest from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the sources said.

Security has been beefed up following the re-eruption of clashes in the region that erupted on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district in Bihar.

The state home department in a statement on Sunday said that the move has come after the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Nalanda reported the "misinformation".

"As per available inputs, and as reported by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Nalanda, it is reasonably apprehended that some anti-social element in Nalanda District may still use internet medium to transmit objectionable content in order to spread rumour and disaffection amongst public at large with a view to incite them to commit various offences against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquillity," the official said, adding that all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will be suspended till April 4 (21:oo hrs).

"All Internet Service Providers (ISPs) that any messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or any pictorial content through the following social networking sites or application shall not be transmitted in Nalanda District from April 2 to April 4.

