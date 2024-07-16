Bihar Road Accident: 6 Killed, Five Injured After Car Collides With Truck in Patna, CM Nitish Kumar CM Express Grief

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his sadness at the loss of six lives in a road accident in Patna's Bakhtiarpur on Tuesday, July 16. The accident occurred on the under-construction four-lane Bakhtiyarpur-Biharsharif road under the Bakhtiyarpur police station of the Barh subdivision.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister prayed to God to give strength to the family members of the deceased to bear the pain during this hour of grief.

#WATCH | Bihar: Abhishek Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Barh-2 says, "Six people have died in a road accident that took place on NH-31 in Bakhtiarpur, earlier today. The injured were taken to the hospital by the police team that reached the spot. 5 injured people are…

Six people were killed and five others injured after a car collided with a truck on the national highway in the Bakhtiyarpur police station area of Patna, Bihar, on Tuesday morning.

"Six people have died in a road accident that took place on NH-31 in Bakhtiarpur, earlier today. The injured were taken to the hospital by the police team that reached the spot. 5 injured people are undergoing treatment. Postmortem of the body is being done. The incident is being investigated based on CCTV footage, forensic evidence and other technical analysis. Law and order is normal. Further legal action is being taken," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Abhishek Singh.

"Early this morning, we received information about a road accident on the national highway in the Bakhtiyarpur police station area, where a car collided with a truck parked on the road. A total of 11 people were in the car," said Abhishek Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Barh-2.