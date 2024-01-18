Bihar Shivers As Cold Wave Grips State: Schools Closed, Temperatures Plummet Below 10 Degrees Celsius

A frigid blast has gripped Bihar, sending temperatures plummeting below 10 degrees celsius in 12 districts and prompting school closures in the state capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, warning of moderate to dense fog and cold day conditions in several areas.

Forbesganj in Araria district bore the brunt of the cold wave, recording a bone-chilling 6°C on Wednesday. Patna, the state capital, wasn't far behind, with a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees celsius and a maximum of only 14.2 degrees celsius, making for a chilly day. The IMD predicts the icy grip will continue, with minimum temperatures likely to remain between 6-11 degrees celsius in many parts of the state for the next three to four days.

With the biting cold posing a risk to children's health, all schools in Patna for students up to class 8 have been ordered to remain closed until Saturday, January 20th. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for several other districts, including Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, and Begusarai, urging residents to stay informed and take precautions against the cold and foggy conditions.

The cold wave's icy fingers extend beyond Patna and Forbesganj, with minimum temperatures below 10°C recorded in Gaya (6.7 degrees celsius), Saran (7.3 degrees celsius), Ziradei (7.4 degrees celsius), Motihari (8.1 degrees celsius), Buxar (8.4 degrees celsius), and Kaimur (8.5 degrees celsius). Even Dehri, Kiushanganj, Pusa, and Sharsha, though slightly warmer, shivered at temperatures just above 9 degrees celsius.

The IMD uses a color-coded system for weather warnings, with orange signifying the need to be prepared. In light of the ongoing cold wave, residents are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts, wear warm clothing, and avoid venturing outdoors during foggy conditions.