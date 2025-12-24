Bihar Shocker: Husband Kills Wife Over Affair Suspicion, Later Confesses Crime to Brother

A shocking case of crime has came to light from Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, where husband brutally murdered his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon due to suspected affair. He allegedly destroyed his 30-year-long happy marriage in moments of rage. This incident has caused a great stir in the surrounding area. According to media reports, after committing murder accused husband went to his brother and confessed to the crime.

The incident took place in Amarkh village, under the jurisdiction of the Maniari police station. The accused husband has been identified as Kapileshwar Prasad, and the deceased woman as Surji Devi. Kapileshwar had been working as a laborer in a private company in Ludhiana for the past 25 years. He had returned to his village a few days ago. However, since his return, he had been suspicious of his wife's character. This suspicion led to a heated argument between the couple on Monday night.

The argument, which continued late into the night, turned violent around 3 AM. In a fit of rage, Kapileshwar attacked Surji Devi, who was asleep, with a sharp weapon like an axe, inflicting multiple blows to her neck. She died on the spot. Shockingly, after the murder, the accused sat beside his wife's bloodied body for two hours. Next morning, Kapileshwar confessed to his brother that he had killed his sister-in-law. The brother, stunned, discovered Surji Devi's body in a pool of blood at her home. He alerted the villagers, who apprehended Kapileshwar as he attempted to flee and turned him over to the police.

The couple's 30-year relationship and family life are now shattered. Surji Devi and Kapileshwar have two children: a married daughter and a son who works as an ambulance driver and was on duty during the incident, leaving only the couple at home. The village mourns the tragic end. Police, led by DSP Animesh Chandra Gyani, arrived at the scene. They seized the murder weapon and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Kapileshwar confessed, and a thorough investigation is underway.