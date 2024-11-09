Bihar Shocker: Railway Worker Trapped and Killed as Train Reverses During Decoupling at Barauni Junction, Disturbing Video Surfaces

A railway worker was killed in a tragic accident at Barauni Junction in Begusarai district during a shunting operation on Saturday. The victim, Amar Kumar Rao, was working on platform 5 at the station under the Sonpur Railway Division when the incident occurred.

Visuals from the scene show Rao trapped between two carriages

बिहार : बेगूसराय के बरौनी जंक्शन पर बोगी और इंजन के बीच दबकर रेलवेकर्मी अमर कुमार राउत की मौत हो गई। वो करीब 2 घंटे तक ऐसे ही दबा रहा। DRM ने हादसे की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/lEbUMyz742 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 9, 2024

According to the media reports, the accident happened as the Lucknow-Barauni Express (No. 15204) arrived from Lucknow Junction. Rao was attempting to open the coupling of the train when it unexpectedly reversed, trapping him between the carriages. After the alarm was raised by onlookers, reports indicate that the train driver exited the train and fled the scene without reversing the engine or taking action to prevent the accident.

Rao was crushed by the moving engine and died on the spot. Bystanders at the scene were seen taking photos while the porter remained trapped between two coaches. Railway authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.