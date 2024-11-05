Bihar Shocker: Fake Doctor in Begusarai Performs Surgery on Pregnant Woman After Watching YouTube Video, Patient Dies

Begusarai, Bihar (November 5, 2024): A shocking incident has come to light in Begusarai district of Bihar, where a fake doctor set up a clinic and performed surgeries on pregnant women. The doctor, who had no medical qualifications, trapped poor families by claiming to be a qualified physician.

In a horrifying turn of events, the fake doctor performed a surgery on a pregnant woman after watching a YouTube video. The patient, 30-year-old Amrita Kumari from Arjunatol village in Cheria Bariarpur block, was admitted to the clinic on November 2 and died on the evening of November 5.

Amrita's sister, Kajal Kumari, alleged, "The doctor was performing the surgery after watching a video on YouTube. The operation had been going on for the past 24 hours." She added, "When my sister's condition deteriorated and she died, the doctor fled on a bike."

The incident has sparked outrage among the locals, who have accused the local administration of negligence. Several fake hospitals have been operating in the Khodawandpur block headquarters, many of which are linked to local doctors.