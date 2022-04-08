Bihar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 for IT Manager, check details

Bihar State Cooperative Bank (BSCB) has released a notification for the recruitment of an IT Manager on its website. Interested candidates can submit their offline or online applications till 25 April 2022.

Eligibility Criteria and Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have done B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/Electronics and Instrumentation.

Candidates have also done Post Graduate in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/Electronics and Instrumentation.

Minimum 60% in both MCA and BCA or Graduation and DOEACC B Level Exam required.

Experience

Minimum 2 years of experience required.

Age Limit:

25 to 40 years

Salary

Rs. 40000 to Rs. 50000

Know how to apply for BSCB Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can download the application from official website bscb.co.in. and send it to ‘Managing Director, The Bihar State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Ashok Raj path, Patna – 800 004’. The application fees is 500 Rs



