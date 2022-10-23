Bihar temple official collapses on stage while preaching, dies

Patna, Oct 23 An administrator of the Maruti Manas Mandir in Bihar's Saran district died due to heart attack while he was giving a sermon to the devotees on Sunday evening, as per a viral video.

The video showed retired professor Ranjay Singh holding the microphone as he gave a sermon to people who came to the temple to worship Lord Hanuman, but then collapsing.

Other officials rushed to help him and took him to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

A former professor of Jagdam College in Chapra in Saran, Singh was the temple's full-time caretaker. He held the post of Chief Secretary of the temple administration and used to preach every evening.

People of Chapra are in shock following his demise in such a tragic manner.

