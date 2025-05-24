Bihar: Three killed in Siwan road accident, probe underway

Patna, May 24 Three persons lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Sisai village on the Siwan-Patna Road under Goriyakothi police station area in Bihar’s Siwan district on Saturday.

According to Geetanjali Kumari, Additional SHO of Goriyakothi police station, the accident took place around 5 a.m., when the deceased's car was hit by an unidentified vehicle, suspected to be a truck.

“We received the information early morning and reached the spot immediately. The car was completely mangled, and the three occupants were found dead inside,” Kumari told IANS.

The deceased have been identified as Ahsan-ul-Haq, Azad Alam and Abrar Ali, all three are residents of Siwan district.

“When we reached the spot, we found only one car of the deceased. Our team has recovered the dead bodies from the car and sent them to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. We have also informed the family members of the deceased,” Kumari said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the victims had landed at Patna airport earlier and were on their way home when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses say the collision was so intense that the car was completely shattered.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against unidentified persons at the Goriyakothi police station.

The police have launched an investigation to trace the vehicle and are monitoring local automobile service centres for any leads.

Following the accident, a crowd gathered at the scene, prompting the police to clear the debris and restore traffic on the busy route.

The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.

Earlier on Thursday night, one person was killed and another critically injured when a truck was stopped on the road due to its tire bursting, and a speeding mini-truck crashed into it from behind in Forbesganj in the Araria district.

The incident occurred at 11.30 PM. The victims were travelling in the mini-truck and coming from Murshidabad, West Bengal, to Forbesganj carrying mangoes.

