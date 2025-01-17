Bihar: Two Horticulture Dept officials arrested on bribery charges

Patna, Jan 17 Bihar State Vigilance Unit (SVU) apprehended two officials of the Horticulture Department on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹7,000 in Vaishali district.

The two accused officials have been identified as Assistant Director Shashank Kumar and his colleague Arvind Jha. They were arrested following a complaint lodged by an employee, Gorakh Ram, who alleged that the duo demanded a bribe in exchange for releasing his pending salary.

Gorakh Ram, an employee working in the Block Garden Department of Hajipur, was struggling to get his salary for December 2024 released. Despite repeated requests, the salary was not released.

When he approached Assistant Director Shashank Kumar and Arvind Jha for assistance, they allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹7,000.

Frustrated by the persistent demands and mounting pressure, Gorakh Ram sought help from the State Vigilance Unit, filing an official complaint.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the vigilance department conducted a trap operation on Friday, catching both officials red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The accused were immediately arrested and transferred to Patna, where they will be presented in court for further legal proceedings.

“I was earlier working in Bidupur and later transferred to the Hajipur office. After the transfer, I was repeatedly asked for a bribe under the pretext of salary withdrawal,” said Gorakh Ram, recounting his ordeal.

The SVU launched an immediate investigation into the complaint, verifying the allegations against the two accused.

The arrested officials were promptly taken to Patna, where they will face legal proceedings in court. Their actions have caused a ripple effect in the department, sparking discussions about corruption and accountability within government offices.

After the arrests, Gorakh Ram expressed relief at the swift action taken by the SVU. “We complained about this, and today a team from Patna came, acted on the complaint, and arrested both of them,” he said, emphasising the importance of reporting corrupt practices.

