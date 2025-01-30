Bihar: Two killed, over 12 injured in Purnea road accident

Patna, Jan 30 A bus-truck collision on National Highway 31 in Bihar’s Purnea district left two passengers dead and around a dozen passengers injured on Thursday.

The accident occurred between Hijla and Dighi bridge under Baisi police station limits when a bus travelling from Patna to Kishanganj collided head-on with a truck loaded with bamboo coming from the opposite direction at a high speed.

The impact of the crash severely damaged both vehicles. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, and all injured passengers were immediately shifted to Baisi Health Centre for first aid. Later, they were referred to Purnea’s Government Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while local police are working to clear the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow on the highway.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred due to the ongoing bridge construction work, which has made the stretch one-way, leading to frequent mishaps in the area.

According to the police, dense fog and low visibility in the morning hours also played a major role in the head-on collision between the bus and the truck.

Following the accident, a massive traffic jam formed on National Highway 31, which was later cleared by the Baisi Police Administration, restoring normal traffic flow.

“The passengers who were travelling on the front seats of the bus lost their lives. We have recovered the dead bodies trapped inside the bus. The dead bodies were sent for the post-mortem at GMCH Purnea. The injured persons are also undergoing treatment in the said hospital,” said the SHO of Baisi police station.

“We have registered an FIR in this matter and further investigation is on,” he said.

