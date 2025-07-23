Bihar: Vijay Sinha challenges Tejashwi Yadav to contest Assembly polls from Lakhisarai

Patna, July 23 After Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav criticised Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for not allowing him to speak in the Assembly, Vijay Sinha hit back with an open challenge, daring the LoP to contest the 2025 Assembly elections from Lakhisarai.

“My open challenge to the prince of Jungle Raj! Tejashwi Yadav, who tramples the dignity of the House with abusive words and is proud of dynastic politics, should contest from Lakhisarai if he has the courage,” he said.

Taking sharp jabs, Sinha accused Tejashwi Yadav of being a “prince” born with a “golden spoon” who celebrates birthdays in a chartered plane and stays away from the people.

“He is under the illusion that power is a family legacy,” he alleged.

He further stated: “For you, democracy is a family shop. This is not a resting place, but the battlefield of the people… In 2025, the public will tell you that it is not ‘dynasty’ but ‘karma’ that wins.”

Sinha asserted that the soil of Lakhisarai has a history of shattering pride, inviting Tejashwi Yadav to contest from the constituency to witness the “real lesson of democracy.”

Lakhisarai is the home constituency of Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The challenge comes after a heated third day of the Bihar Assembly monsoon session, where Tejashwi Yadav accused the Deputy Chief Minister of stifling the opposition’s voice on the voter list revision issue.

Tejashwi stated that while he was raising concerns about the timing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), senior leaders from the ruling party, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, made objectionable and indecent remarks during his address.

Earlier, Vijay Sinha was seen in an informal conversation with Tej Pratap Yadav in the portico of the Bihar Assembly, attracting media attention.

However, neither leader disclosed the subject of their discussion.

This challenge has further intensified the political temperature in Bihar, adding a personal edge to the ongoing Assembly confrontations ahead of the 2025 elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor