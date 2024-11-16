Bihar: Youth shot dead in Bhojpur

Patna, Nov 16 A youth, who was on his way to attend his sister's wedding was shot dead in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Saturday evening.

An official said that the incident took place near the Karnamepur bus stand under the jurisdiction of the Karnamepur police station.

The victim, Raj Singh, son of Surendra Singh a resident of Ishwarpura village, was travelling from Ishwarpura to Bihiya with his uncle on a Bullet bike.

The deceased uncle said that Raj was rushed to a private hospital in Ara for treatment but was declared dead by the doctors.

“The murder was done by Raj’s friend, Saket. He was accompanied by four other individuals at the time of the incident. There was an old school-related dispute between Saket and Raj that could be the motive of the murder,” he said.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder based on the uncle's statement.

Chandan Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Karnamepur Police Station said that the victim's family has not yet filed a formal complaint.

“Preliminary inquiries have indicated a past dispute involving the deceased, although further investigation is needed to establish the facts,” Kumar said.

