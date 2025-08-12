Bihar’s GMCH Staff Caught Recklessly Dragging Dead Body Up Stairs; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Heinous act of humanity has came to light from Bihar's Bettiah's Government Medical College and Hospital. A video is currently circulating on internet in which hospital staff was seen dragging a dead body upwards on staircase. Body was recovered from the Bettiah Nautan Road in Palam City. It was sent in hospital for postmortem, but staff was mishandling the dead body despite of stretcher.

Police took unidentified body in custody before transferring it to GMCH. Eyewitnesses stated that the had a stretcher to transport body to morgue but they didn't use it . According to Navbharat Times locals said this is not the first time this incidence has happened earlier also GMCH hospital has witnessed such instances.

बेतिया के एक हॉस्पिटल में पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव को सीढ़ियों पर घसीटा गया. बिहार में कैसी सरकार है जो मरने के बाद भी बेइज्जत करने में कसर नहीं छोड़ती? pic.twitter.com/eFbnuMD011 — Jumle Aazam (@jumleaazam) August 12, 2025

Video of this incident is being circulated widely on social media, however administration has not issued any official statement about this incident.