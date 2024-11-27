Bihar’s ‘Vegetarian Village’: People stick to 300-yr-old practice of shunning non-veg food

Patna, Nov 27 A village named Bihiain in Bihar’s Gaya district is indeed a remarkable example of cultural tradition and collective discipline.

For over 300 years, the approximately 400 residents of this village have adhered to a vegetarian lifestyle, a custom deeply ingrained in their way of life.

This steadfast commitment stems from a local belief in avoiding the wrath of Brahma Baba, a revered deity in their tradition.

The tradition of vegetarianism has been upheld for more than three centuries. Both the elderly and younger generations strictly follow the vegetarian practice, ensuring that the custom is preserved. Even women who marry into the village adopt this vegetarian lifestyle as part of the village's culture. The adherence to this practice is linked to the worship and respect for Brahma Baba, whose wrath they seek to avoid by refraining from consuming non-vegetarian food.

Bihiain is part of the Saker Das Nawada Panchayat under the Wazirganj block in the Gaya district.

The village's unique vegetarian ethos has not only made it famous as a ‘Vegetarian Village’ but also serves as an example of how cultural and religious beliefs can unify an entire community. It is a testament to the collective will of the villagers to honour their ancestral traditions.

This tradition also piques the curiosity of outsiders and has the potential to draw attention from cultural enthusiasts and researchers interested in understanding long-standing dietary practices influenced by religious and societal norms.

“Our village not only stands for its vegetarianism but also for its prohibition of alcohol, onions, and garlic—a practice deeply rooted in its cultural and spiritual beliefs. This tradition has been maintained for centuries, with the villagers attributing their discipline and prosperity to the divine protection of Brahma Baba,” said Ran Vijay Singh, a villager.

“Brahma Baba, enshrined in the Brahma Sthan of the village, is the central figure of our faith. His blessings are believed to protect the village from calamities, famines, and other adversities, ensuring its prosperity. Pilgrims from distant places also visit the village to make wishes and seek solutions to their problems,” Singh added.

The village consists of around 50 Rajput households and several Yadav households, making up a population of over 400 families. Despite caste differences, the entire community is united in upholding these practices.

These practices have become the defining characteristic of the village, fostering a strong sense of community. The tales of Brahma Baba's blessings have spread widely, making Bihiain a place of pilgrimage and reverence.

Kishori Singh, another villager said, “Though we believe in vegetarian practice, the influence of younger generations and external trends has started to create small shifts, particularly with the inclusion of onions and garlic in some households. However, the core values largely remain intact.”

