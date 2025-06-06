Bilaspur Accident: Man Dies After Driver Opens Car Door to Spit Gutka On Bilaspur-Raipur Road

A tragic road accident occurred on the Bilaspur-Raipur Road near Guru Nanak Dhaba, resulting in the death of one person and critical injuries to three others. The incident was caused by the reckless driving of an Innova driver, who reportedly opened the car door to spit gutkha while driving at over 100 km/h, leading to the vehicle overturning. The deceased has been identified as Jacky Gehi, a textile businessman. According to reports, Jacky’s driver opened the door while speeding, causing the Innova to go out of control and flip multiple times. The high-speed crash was captured on CCTV, which shows the vehicle overturning violently. The accident took place between 2:00 and 3:00 AM in the jurisdiction of the Chakrabhata Police Station. Jacky Gehi, along with Pankaj Chhabra and Akash Chandani — all residents of Chakrabhata — had gone to Bilaspur and were returning home after a late-night party when the crash occurred.

The impact was so severe that the Innova hit the road divider and kept spinning uncontrollably. Due to the force of the spin, the doors of the car flew open, and all three passengers were thrown out in different directions. Jacky hit a nearby iron angle near the divider, sustaining serious head, chest, and shoulder injuries, leading to his death on the spot. Akash Chandani, who was driving, and Pankaj Chhabra, seated in the back, also suffered critical injuries. Even after the initial crash, the uncontrolled Innova didn’t stop — it first collided with a stationary tempo on the roadside and then rammed into an Ertiga parked outside the dhaba. The driver inside the Ertiga was also injured, and the vehicle was severely damaged. Police arrived at the scene promptly and rushed all the injured to SIMS Hospital. Doctors declared Jacky Gehi dead on arrival, while the injured are undergoing treatment. The damaged vehicles were cleared from the road to restore normal traffic flow. An investigation is ongoing, and authorities are examining the CCTV footage as part of the probe.

