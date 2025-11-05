Bilaspur Train Accident: Death Toll Jumps to 11, ₹10 Lakh Ex Gratia Announced

The death toll in the train accident near the Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh rose to 11, officials said on Wednesday. The accident that took place on Tuesday involved a goods train and a mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) local near. At least 20 passengers were injured in the incident.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. The impact of the collision was so severe that a coach of the passenger train ended up on top of a wagon of the cargo train, a railway official aware of the matter said. Bilaspur collector Sanjay Agrawal said that injured passengers have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur. “One of the injured was reported to be in critical condition,” he added.

The Railway Administration is extending all possible assistance to the affected passengers and their families who were victim of the Chhattisgarh train accident. Continuous coordination is being maintained with district authorities and medical teams to ensure prompt relief measures. A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the exact cause and recommend necessary corrective actions.