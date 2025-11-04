Bilaspur Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 8; Rescue Operations Continue (VIDEO)

Bilaspur Train Accident News: The death toll in the Bilaspur train accident rose to eight after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Several others were injured in the crash. Bilaspur District Collector Sanjay Agrawal said the collision was severe, with many passengers trapped and several critically injured. “A total of eight people have lost their lives in this accident. Two people are still stuck here.16-17 people are in serious condition. This is a big accident. Everyone is present here and we are carrying out rescue operations,” Agrawal said.

#WATCH | Bilaspur train accident | Sanjay Agrawal, DC, Bilaspur says, "A total of eight people have lost their lives in this accident. Two people are still stuck here... 16-17 people are in serious condition. This is a big accident. Everyone is present here and we are carrying… pic.twitter.com/n8iD4B0GTv — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

Vipul Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the South East Central Railway, said the injured passengers were being given immediate medical assistance.

#WATCH | Bilaspur train accident | Vipul Kumar, CPRO Southeast Central Railways says, "... The injured are getting medical treatment. Around 3-4 people are injured in the incident..." pic.twitter.com/2879GN7itM — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

The railway administration has issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers and families.

Helpline Numbers:

Champa Junction: 808595652

Rajgarh: 975248560

Pendra Road: 8294730162

Accident Site: 9752485499, 8602007202

According to the reports, the accident occurred around 4 pm when the last coach of the MEMU passenger train and the first coach of a goods train came into contact near Bilaspur. Inspector General Sanjeev Shukla said that rescue teams were working to free a person trapped inside the coach. Medical units and railway personnel have been deployed to assist in evacuation and treatment.

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh: A local goods train coming from Raigarh collided with another train from behind. Details about casualties or injuries are yet to be confirmed pic.twitter.com/0zNQizPXO0 — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2025

Railway authorities said all resources had been mobilised and steps were being taken to stabilise the injured. Further inquiry into the cause of the collision is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)