Bill to split BBMP into multiple corporations tabled in K'taka Assembly

Bengaluru, July 23 The Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday tabled the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, in the Assembly, which proposes to split the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into not more than 10 city corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area.

The government maintains that the Bill has been moved with the objective of effective, participatory, and responsive urban governance in the Greater Bengaluru Area. It also proposes to establish a Greater Bengaluru Authority for coordinating and supervising the development of the Greater Bengaluru Area.

“The provisions of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020 (Act 53 of 2020) are inadequate to govern Bengaluru as they don't constitute any institutions that can address the fragmentation of governance in Bengaluru due to the multiplicity of civic agencies and lack of coordination between them,” the Bill states.

"Whereas it is expedient to establish the Greater Bengaluru Authority and introduce new provisions for governing the corporations and ward committees in the Greater Bengaluru Area," it says.

"As soon as may be after the date of commencement of the Act, the government shall, by notification, declare the larger urban area of the city of Bengaluru and such other areas the government may specify as the Greater Bengaluru Area," it adds.

After tabling the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that suggestions and opinions of all the stakeholders from the city would be taken before finalising the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill.

“Bengaluru belongs to everyone. We will factor in opinions and suggestions of all the leaders and stakeholders before finalising the Bill,” he said.

“I may be born in a village but I have been living in Bengaluru since the age of 5. I may be representing another constituency but I care for Bengaluru. I am not foolish to take a decision on the Bill without taking Opposition leaders into confidence. I am tabling this Bill for discussions. Bengaluru has been growing rapidly and it requires changes. So let’s discuss what is needed and what is not,” Shivakumar said.

