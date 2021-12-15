Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh passes away

Group Captain Varun Singh who survived the Indian Air Force helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu passed away today. Singh was under going treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh."...I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends," he tweeted.

The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

On Friday, the bodies of General Rawat, his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital.