Birbhum arson: Mamata Banerjee reaches Bagtui village to meet kin of deceased

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reached Bagtui village in Rampurhat to meet the kin of those who were killed in the Birbhum violence.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Ahead of Banerjee's visit to Rampurhat, Superintendent of Police of Birbhum, Nagendra Nath Tripathi inspected the village along with a large contingent of the police personnel.

Following the direction of the Calcutta High Court, CCTV cameras are being installed in the violence-affected area of Rampurhat. Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. The Court has also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours (by around 2 pm on Thursday).

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

