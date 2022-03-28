Birbhum violence: TMC, BJP MLAs clash in Assembly, speaker suspends 5 oppn members



Members of the ruling and opposition parties Monday scuffled in the West Bengal legislative assembly over the violence in Birbhum’s Bogtui village, leaving several of them injured. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walked out after the incident.ive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs including the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly. The other BJP MLAs who have been suspended include Manoj Tigga, Shankar Ghosh, Narahari Mahato and Dipak Barman. The MLAs were suspended until further notice.

Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house.



"The same situation of the Rampurhat incident created by Anarul Hussain was seen inside by TMC MLAs and their police. We will march against this at 2 pm today. I will write my complaint to the Speaker demanding action as per the rules. We need the Centre's intervention," Suvendu Adhikari said. "The Opposition demanded discussion over law and order on the last day at least but the government declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs," he added. This came after the assembly plunged into pandemonium as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state. Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House. TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly. He also said that some Trinamool Congress legislators were injured during the scuffle that took place inside the House.

