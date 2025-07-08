Bishnoi gang operative held in Punjab, weapons seized

Chandigarh, July 8 Punjab Police’s Counter-Intelligence, Jalandhar, foiled a target killing plot in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with the arrest of its key operative, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Himanshu Sood, a resident of Phagwara in Kapurthala.

Two pistols -- one .30-bore China-made PX3 Pistol and one .32-bore pistol -- along with two magazines and seven cartridges, were also recovered from his possession.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Himanshu along with his gang members was running an inter-state gang under the directions of his Dubai-based handler identified as Namit Sharma. The latter is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he said.

“In June accused Himanshu Sood along with his other gang members had fired gunshots at a hotelier Arun in Haridwar on the directions of his handler Namit Sharma,” he added. The DGP said accused Himanshu was further tasked by his handler to eliminate three targets, one each in Madhya Pradesh, Ludhiana and Kapurthala.

Sharing operation details, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Navjot Singh Mahal said that the police teams had received inputs about suspect Himanshu, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, conspiring in criminal activities in the state. Acting swiftly, an Intelligence and human-intelligence-based operation was carried out, leading to the arrest of Himanshu along with seizure of weapons near Dakoha railway crossing in Jalandhar, said the AIG, while adding that the suspect was waiting for his accomplice.

Further investigations are on and more arrests are likely in the coming days, he added.

A case has been registered under Sections 49, 55 and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 25 and 25 (1B) (A) of the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.

