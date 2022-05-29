Bishnoi group cites Sidhu Moose Wala's murder as retaliation to Vicky Midhukhera's killing

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang took the responsibility for Sidhu Mooswala's murder citing it to be a retaliation to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra informed on Sunday.

Middukhera was shot dead by four people in Mohali in August last year.

Addressing a press conference, the DGP said that, prima facie, it seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi Group and the Lucky Patial group.

"Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Mooswala's murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera," he said.

Pertinently, three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath, and Bholu, all residents of Haryana have already been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Vicky Midhukhera, while, another accused identified as Shaganpreet, who was manager of Sidhu Moosewala was also nominated as accused in the FIR registered regarding the murder of Vicky. Shaganpreet has escaped to Australia and is wanted by the Police.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations revealed that three weapons including 7.62mm, 9 mm, and 0.30 bore weapons were used in the crime. It is still under investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, the DGP directed Inspector General Bathinda range Pradeep Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mansa Gaurav Toora, and SSP Bathinda J Elanchezian to camp in Mansa, while Additional Director-General of Police Law and Order has mobilised the required force to nab the murderers of Sidhu Moosewala.

On withdrawal of Sidhu's security, the DGP said that in view of Ghallughara week, the police had temporarily withdrawn only two security personnel of Sidhu Moosewala for law and order duty, while he had two Police Personnel from Commando Battalion deployed with him.

"While leaving home today, Sidhu didn't take along his two police personnel and also left his private bullet-proof car at home," he said.

Sidhu Moosewala, who left his house around 4:30 pm along with two persons- Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin) was shot dead by some unidentified persons. The Punjabi singer was driving his car.

"When Sidhu Moosewala reached village Jawahar Ke, they were followed by a white corolla and they were intercepted from the front by two cars," he said.

Further, the DGP reported that there was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala and his friends, where all sustained bullet injuries.

He added that the police team reached the spot immediately and the trio were taken to Civil Hospital Mansa where Sidhu Moosewala was declared brought dead, while his cousin and friend are in stable condition, and have been referred to Patiala for further treatment.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bathinda Range Pardeep Yadav constituted three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT members include SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

