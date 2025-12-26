Biswa Bandhu Sen Dies: Tripura Assembly Speaker Passes Away After Prolonged Illness; PM Modi Condoles

Biswa Bandhu Sen, Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker, passed away on Friday morning, December 26, due to prolonged illness. According to the press release by the Tripura government, he had been undergoing treatment for the past several months at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mourned the death of senior BJP leader and Assembly Speaker, saying he was "Pained by the passing of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji, Speaker of the Tripura Assembly."

Pained by the passing of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji, Speaker of the Tripura Assembly. He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura’s progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/yiqiZKULtG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2025

"He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura’s progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he wrote further on X.

Biswabandhu Sen, initially a Congress leader of Tripura, later joined the BJP, was presently serving as the 11th Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly since June 21 2018. A four-time MLA from the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in North Tripura district, he was known for his calm demeanour, administrative acumen, and firm commitment to parliamentary traditions. His demise marks a significant loss to Tripura’s political and legislative life.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed profound grief and extended condolences to the bereaved family. In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister described Sen’s death as an irreparable loss for the people of Tripura.

“This untimely demise is an irreparable loss for the state. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and followers. I pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength to the family to overcome this difficult time,” the Chief Minister said.

ত্রিপুরা বিধানসভার মাননীয় অধ্যক্ষ বিশ্ববন্ধু সেন মহোদয়ের প্রয়াণে আমি গভীরভাবে শোকাহত।

তাঁর এই অকালপ্রয়াণ রাজ্যবাসীর জন্য এক অপূরণীয় ক্ষতি।

আমি তাঁর শোকসন্তপ্ত পরিবার-পরিজন ও অনুগামীদের প্রতি আমার আন্তরিক সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন করছি।

পরমকরুণাময় ঈশ্বরের নিকট বিদেহী আত্মার সদ্গতি… — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) December 26, 2025

Leaders across party lines, legislators, and citizens have also expressed shock and sorrow, remembering Biswabandhu Sen as a disciplined legislator and a dignified Speaker who upheld the sanctity of the House.