Bizmen, teacher create ruckus at bar, held

Lucknow, July 12 Two businessmen and a teacher, along with their aides, have been arrested for beating the owner and staff of a bar here because the live performers there took time to present the song of their choice.

The Vibhuti Khand police said on Tuesday that those arrested were identified as Ranveer Singh, Sunil Singh and Vivek Singh, all of Pratapgarh.

Police said that cloth traders Ranveer and Sunil, and their friend Vivek, a teacher, had come to bar and went to the upper cabin where they had drinks.

Bar manager Sanjay Shukla said, "They demanded performance on Bollywood chartbusters. One of our singers got late in performing the song which infuriated the trio who had a scuffle with the singer. When situation turned ugly, I called the bar owner, Rakesh Kumar Jaiswal. The accused thrashed all of us including our staff Mohammed Shakil, Vikram Singh and Deepu Pal."

Shukla further said "In a fit of rage, Ranveer rushed to his car and returned with his pistol. He opened fire to intimidate us. We pleaded with Ranveer not to shoot us but Sunil and Vivek provoked him. Ranveer opened fire aiming at my chest. My employer Rakesh Jaiswal pushed Ranveer in the nick of time and he missed the target."

