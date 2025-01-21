BJD expresses concern over diarrhoea outbreak in Puri district

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 The opposition Biju Janata Dal in Odisha on Tuesday expressed concern over the diarrhoea outbreak in the Kanas block of Puri district and sought immediate intervention from the government to check the spread of the disease.

“The situation is getting out of control instead of showing any improvement. People are dying due to diarrhoea, posing a threat to the life and property of the people. The government should immediately pay attention to it,” wrote the Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on X handle.

“The government should take steps to control the situation by sending a special medical team to the affected areas,” he further added. The LoP also advised the state government to carry out a massive door-to-door awareness campaign to bring awareness among people.

Terming every life precious, LoP Patnaik urged everyone to work together and cooperate with the administration to bring the situation under control. On the other hand, BJD leader Umakanta Samantaray targeted the state government on Tuesday over its alleged apathy towards the grim situation in Kanas block.

Speaking at a press conference here, Samantaray alleged that four persons in the block have lost their lives due to an outbreak of diarrhoea during the last 10 days. He said that the previous BJD government had initiated a process for the construction of mega sewage treatment plants to check the flow of wastewater into the Daya River through Gangua Nullah.

The senior BJD leader further alleged that no headway has been made in this regard since the formation of the BJP government forcing the residents in Kanas block to use the polluted water of the Daya river.

It is pertinent here to mention that the sewage water generated in Bhubaneswar city flows through natural drains into the Ganga Nullah on the city’s outskirts which later dumps this waste into the Daya river 10 km away. The residents of Kanas block are mostly dependent on the Daya River for various activities.

Samantaray accused the state government of failing to provide proper medical facilities in the areas facing the diarrhoea outbreak. The senior BJD leader also criticised Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling for not visiting the affected areas and meeting the people there yet.

He demanded financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the persons who died in the diarrhea and steps should be taken to provide safe drinking water in the area.

Meanwhile, the state health minister Mahaling said that CM Majhi has directed him to remain vigilant on the matter and ensure that the diarrhoea outbreak doesn’t spread further.

He said after the issue came to the fore, a health department team visited the spot immediately and reviewed the situation. As per official sources, one person died while 71 others were affected in five villages of Kanas block due to the diarrhoea outbreak.

