BJD Releases Fourth List of 9 Candidates for Odisha Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2024

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has revealed the fourth list of candidates for the state's Assembly Elections, along with one candidate for the Lok Sabha Elections. This announcement follows an earlier declaration by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik of the second list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

Among the five Lok Sabha seats, the CM has named Surendra Singh Bhoi for Balangir, Manjulata Mandal for Bhadrak, Parineeta Mishra for Bargarh, Bhrugu Baxipatra for Berhampur, and Dhanurjay Siddu for Keonjhar.

The list for the assembly elections includes 27 candidates, including seven females. Anusaya Patra (Badasahi), Preetinanda Kanungo (Morada), Alaka Mohanty (Brajrajnagar), Depali Das (Jharsuguda), Jayashree Kanhar (Phulbani), Suryamani Vaidya (Khalikote), and Majula Swain Aska are the female candidates announced.

Additionally, CM Naveen Patnaik has formed a 'Manifesto Committee' for drafting the party’s poll document ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The committee, led by Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu, comprises 38 members and aims to gather public suggestions to prepare a manifesto aligned with the vision of a 'New Odisha, Empowered Odisha.'

Senior party leader Amar Patnaik will serve as the convenor of the committee, with Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra as the co-convenor. The general elections and assembly polls are scheduled to take place in Odisha between May 13 and June 1, covering 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.