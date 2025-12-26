BJD will remain Odisha's voice for next 100 years: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 Amid speculation over the party's future and leadership succession, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asserted that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is and will remain the voice of the people of Odisha for the next 100 years.

The BJD President said this while addressing party workers and leaders during a state-level event celebrating the regional party's 29th Foundation Day at the party headquarters here on Friday.

Speaking at the event, the BJD supremo said, "Defeat and victory are the parts of Democracy. At present, some people and political parties are engaged in spreading propaganda about our party. There are rumours that the Biju Janata Dal will break apart. I want to make it clear that Biju Janata Dal is not about one or two leaders- It is a people's movement, deeply connected to Odia aspirations and pride. BJD is and will remain the voice of the people of Odisha for the next 100 years."

Addressing the gathering, Patnaik said the party is deeply connected with the identity, aspirations and self-respect of the people of Odisha.

"BJD is not just a political party; it is a people's movement. It is the party of every Odia. The hopes and dreams of 4.5 crore people are linked with the party," he said.

Calling the BJD one of India's most successful regional parties, Patnaik recalled that since 1997, the party has served Odisha, inspired by the ideals of Biju Patnaik. He said that service, self-esteem, and fight have been the 'Mantra' of BJD.

The ex-CM Patnaik asserted that the 24-year tenure of the BJD government from 2000 to 2024 was the "golden era" of Odisha's development. "We fought poverty, Starvation, infant mortality and natural calamity; we succeeded too. We gave Odisha a new identity. We have empowered mothers, increased farmers'income, introduced free healthcare under BSKY, strengthened the state’s economy, attracted investment and generated employment for youth," he said.

The BJD supremo also targeted the present BJP-led state government, raising questions over the claims of "double engine development".

"Where is the development? Farmers are not getting fertiliser, mandis are not opening, Mission Shakti mothers are suffering, and youth are in despair. In the last 18 months of the double-engine Sarkar, 18 question papers have been leaked. It appears as though there is no functioning government in the state. It is better to talk about the law-and-order situation. Crimes against women are rising, and even young girls are unsafe," Patnaik added.

Addressing the young party workers, Patnaik called them the most important assets of the regional Party. He urged the young party leaders and workers to become more active in social media and counter misinformation about the BJD.

"In politics, patience is important. I have full faith in your labour and commitment. Together we will transform today's challenge into tomorrow's opportunity and continue our effort for an empowered Odisha," the BJD president advised the youth.

