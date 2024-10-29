BJP & AAP govts are insensitive: Delhi Cong chief

New Delhi, Oct 29 Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday accused both the BJP-led Central government and AAP’s Delhi government of being insensitive toward the needs of people, especially the elderly, and indulging in blame game over the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the city.

“They both lack commitment to implement welfare schemes,” said Yadav, adding that both the parties were pursuing their own agenda without paying attention to Delhiites’ needs.

He said the so-called friction between the Delhi government and the Centre was proving costly for city residents.

“When there was a Congress government in Delhi and Atalji was the PM, the city government never faced such a problem. The current government, however, lacks the ability to rule and follow established practices,” the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief said.

Yadav’s remark came close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a public apology from people above 70 years in Delhi on Tuesday for not being able to serve them through the health insurance scheme launched earlier in the day.

Asked about the perceived reluctance of the AAP government to table the latest Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report in the Delhi Assembly, the Delhi Congress chief said, “The Delhi government will be exposed once the CAG report is tabled in the House. The scams related to liquor policy, public bus purchase and construction of classrooms in schools will come out in the open.”

The Delhi Congress also visited the Yamana banks to inspect the arrangements at Chhath Puja Ghat near ITO and blamed the AAP government for mismanagement.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Congress chief announced plans to launch on November 8 a month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra, emulating the 4,000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, to protect the Constitution and save democracy.

Former DPCC president and ex-MP Jai Prakash Agarwal launched the Nyay Yatra logo while former DPCC president and ex-Speaker of Delhi Assembly Subhash Chopra launched the Nyay Yatra T-shirt.

A video on the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party Government was also screened, which will be played during the Nyay Yatra to expose the corruption and betrayal of the previous Arvind Kejriwal government, Yadav said.

Devender Yadav said that the Delhi Nyay Yatra will be held in four phases. The first phase, starting from Chandni Chowk and covering 16 Assembly segments, would conclude at Shalimar Bagh between November 8 to 13.

The second phase from November 15 to 20 would cover 18 Assembly segments from Karawal Nagar to Jangpura; the third phase from November 22 to 27, from Badarpur to Dwarka, would cover 16 Assembly segments and the fourth and last phase from November 29 to December 4 from Hari Nagar to Timarpur, would cover 20 Assemblies.

He said around 250-300 Congress workers will participate in the Yatra in each segment round the clock, with night halts at Ambedkar Bhawan, Karol Bagh-1, Dilshad Garden-2, Kalkaji and Rajouri Garden.

