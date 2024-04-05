BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of making derogatory remarks against PM Modi, moves ECI

Kolkata, April 5 The West Bengal BJP on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of making derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally of the Trinamool Congress in Cooch Behar on Thursday.

In its complaint, the state BJP alleged that the comments made by the Chef Minister against the Prime Minister on Thursday were “unparliamentarily” and “highly objectionable”, and hence equivalent to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

On Thursday, the Prime Minister addressed a poll rally in Cooch Behar, where he launched a scathing attack against the Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing the latter of making attempts to shield those accused of sexual exploitation of women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Just a couple of hours before PM Modi's event, Chief Minister Banerjee also addressed an election rally in Cooch Behar.

As per the BJP’s complaint, CM Banerjee made “unparliamentarily” and “highly objectionable” comments against the Prime Minister during her speech in Cooch Behar.

