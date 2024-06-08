BJP ally criticises Akhil Gogoi for demanding special status for Assam

New Delhi, June 8 The chief of BJP ally in Assam, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Pramod Boro, on Friday criticised Sivasagar MLA and opposition leader Akhil Gogoi for demanding special status for Assam.

Boro was in the national capital on Friday to attend the NDA meeting after UPPL candidate Jayanta Basumatary won the Lok Sabha elections from Kokrajhar.

“Assam has seen unprecedented development in the last few years. Be it infrastructure development, providing education to the marginalised society, upgradation of schools and colleges -- work has been going on in every sector. The state now has AIIMS while a new IIM has also been sanctioned,” Boro said, adding that Assam has been enjoying the 90:10 fund ratio for the developmental schemes.

“For government projects, the Central government provides 90 per cent of the funds while the rest 10 per cent are provided by the state government. In this scenario, why should a special status be needed for Assam? Akhil Gogoi must explain this,” he said.

The UPPL leader also heaped praise on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for increasing NDA’s tally in the state in the Lok Sabha polls.

"We have performed well and our seat share has increased. The credit goes to CM Sarma who has worked hard for the development of Assam,” he said.

The Assam Chief Minister also attended the NDA meeting in the Parliament premises on Friday.

