BJP appoints in-charges for 6 states/UTs

By IANS | Published: July 25, 2024 11:59 PM2024-07-25T23:59:10+5:302024-07-26T00:00:06+5:30
New Delhi, July 25 The BJP on Thursday named in-charges for six states and Union Territories.
According to a party statement signed by national General Secretary Arun Singh, party President JP Nadda has appointed MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal as the in-charge of Rajasthan and Vijaya Rahatkar as the co-incharge.
Dr Rajdeep Roy has been appointed the in-charge of Tripura and Harish Dwivedi of Assam.
Party MP Atul Garg will be the in-charge of Chandigarh, and Arvind Menon will be the in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. Sudhakar Reddy will be the co-incharge of Tamil Nadu.
The appointments are with immediate effect.
