BJP attacks Gehlot for terming Shraddha murder case 'an accident'

Jaipur, Nov 22 The BJP in Rajasthan has attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for terming the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner in Delhi, as "an accident".

While addressing the media in reference to the murder case, Gehlot had said: "There is an incident. The incident is an accident. It is not a new thing. For centuries, marriages have been taking place in the name of inter-caste, inter-religion, it is not a new thing.

"You (BJP) have targeted one community, one religion and on its basis, your politics is going on inside the country. You are getting its benefits. It is very easy to gather people, create mobs in the name of religion and caste. It is easy to start a fire, it is very difficult to put out a fire. It takes time to build a building, but it takes only half an hour to demolish it."

Reacting to Gehlot's remarks, BJP state president Satish Poonia said he regrets the fact that such a "gruesome incident can also be termed as a normal phenomenon and the arguments that are given after that cannot be of logic but sophistry".

"This incident, is a battle of mindset, it is a battle of thoughts that in what way love jihad, religious conversion is being done through a well-planned conspiracy and if anyone is most affected by it, then it is Rajasthan. If the Home Minister of the state gives such a statement, then it is very irresponsible, I strongly condemn this statement.

"It seems that the sentiment of Shraddha murder case has no effect on him, on the contrary, the Chief Minister is trying to justify that it was a normal incident," Poonia added.

Also condemning Gehlot's statement, Rajsamand BJP MP Diya Kumari said that it was "an attack on the Hindu religion".

This leads to the promotion of increasing violent crime against women. The justification of such incidents by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan is condemnable," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor