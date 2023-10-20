BJP CEC holds meeting to discuss 2nd list of candidates for Raj Assembly polls

New Delhi/Jaipur, Oct 20 The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday held a meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital to discuss the second list of candidates and strategy for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election.

The CEC meeting was held under the chairmanship of the party's national president, J.P. Nadda.

Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others were present in the meeting.

Leaders from Rajasthan including former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, state unit BJP president CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Rajendra Rathore also attended the meeting.

The second list will be finalised at the meeting.

According to a source, there may be around 50 names on the second list.

The BJP is likely to give an opportunity to new faces in the second list, and may field a few MPs .

The BJP core group has met twice in the last three days to arrive at a consensus on the second list.

On October 17, a meeting of the state BJP core group was held at Nadda's residence. Amit Shah was also present at that meeting.

On Thursday, the core group meeting was held at the residence of Union Minister and state election in-charge Prahlad Joshi. In that meeting, BJP state president CP Joshi, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathod, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, state in-charge Arun Singh and leaders included in the state core group were present.

