BJP chief Nadda goes to L. K. Advani's house to renew his BJP membership

New Delhi, Sep 5 BJP President J. P. Nadda on Thursday visited the residence of party founder L. K. Advani to renew his BJP membership under the 'Sangathan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' campaign.

The BJP chief will also visit the residence of senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi in the evening to renew his membership.

The BJP on September 2 launched its membership drive with the aim of expanding its base and reinforcing its organisational structure ahead of forthcoming elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BJP members to make special efforts among women, youth, and in areas where they have been traditionally weak, to expand its base.

On Thursday morning, BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal visited the home of senior leader and former Union Minister Vijay Kumar Malhotra to renew his party membership. Northwest Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia was also present at the occasion.

Malhotra, reflecting on his long association with the Janata Party and BJP, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to rejoin the party.

As per Article 9 of the BJP Constitution, the membership has to be renewed every six years. Existing memberships are renewed and new members are enrolled into its fold.

The BJP membership campaign is being overseen by General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and the party aims to achieve the target of 10 crore members this time.

The membership drive will happen in two phases: September 2-25 and October 1-15. Registration will be available through missed calls (8800002024), the NaMo app, QR codes, and traditional application forms to ensure accessibility for people in areas with limited mobile coverage or without mobile phones.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said that over 27,000 individuals had signed up for BJP membership online, saying that this reflects the strong public trust in the party, surpassing that of any other political organisation in India. The BJP said that it aims to be a ubiquitous, all-encompassing, and inclusive organisation, working to connect with every individual through its membership campaign.

