BJP Confident of Sweeping All 80 Lok Sabha Seats in Uttar Pradesh After Rajya Sabha Victory

Boosted by the success of all eight of its candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP expressed confidence on Tuesday that it would secure victory in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections scheduled for April-May.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, a triumphant BJP candidate, conveyed that it is a matter of immense happiness that all the eight candidates of the BJP have won. Definitely, this is an indication of the future. It will be 80 out of 80 (Lok Sabha seats) in UP, and 400-plus for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) nationally.

To a question on some SP MLAs siding with the BJP, he said, The SP should itself think about why such a situation has emerged. He said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav talks about PDA pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and alpsankhyak minorities but fielded FDA candidates filmstar, dynast and afsar (bureaucrat).

Echoing the sentiment of confidence, another successful BJP candidate and former Union minister R P N Singh expressed certainty that the BJP would secure victory in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the allegations of horse trading by the SP, Singh remarked, "The entire UP knows about the SP. When they were in power, they indulged in goondaism and loot. The people of UP have made up their mind to make the BJP win on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state."

In the Rajya Sabha elections held in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, all eight BJP candidates emerged victorious, dealing a setback to the opposition Samajwadi Party, which saw one of its three nominees defeated due to cross-voting by some of its legislators.

The triumphant BJP candidates included Union minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Amarpal Maurya (general secretary of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit), Sangeeta Balwant (Bind) (former state minister), Sudhanshu Trivedi (party spokesperson), Sadhna Singh (former MLA), Naveen Jain (former Agra mayor), and Sanjay Seth (industrialist).