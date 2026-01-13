BJP delegation files complaint with Karnataka Police chief against CM Siddaramaiah's aide for creating public unrest

Bengaluru, Jan 13 The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met the Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police M.A. Saleem on Tuesday, and submitted a complaint against senior Congress leader and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) Spokesperson M. Laxman, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, over creating public unrest through his statements made against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of State V. Somanna.

The BJP delegation led by MLA T.S. Srivatsa submitted the complaint and urged for immediate action against Congress Spokesperson M. Laxman for making false statements that incite public mischief, spreading misinformation and provoking unrest and hatred among the public.

BJP MLA Srivatsa said, "M. Laxman, while addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan in Mysuru, made several serious allegations, saying that violence broke out in Ballari due to the instigation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, resulting in the death of a Congress worker."

Congress leader Laxman also alleged that if Union Minister Somanna, who he claimed carried Home Minister Amit Shah's message, were subjected to brain mapping, the alleged conspiracy would be exposed.

He claimed that "violence occurred after Union Minister Somanna visited Ballari and held discussions with BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and former Karnataka Minister Sriramulu".

Congress leader Laxman charged that Union Minister Somanna made remarks such as, "Holding press meets and speaking uselessly serves no purpose; bring down one body and do politics".

He alleged that this was Home Minister Amit Shah's message conveyed by Union Minister Somanna to Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu.

In his statement, Congress leader Laxman directly named Union Home Minister Shah and Union Minister Somanna and used extremely serious and provocative expressions such as "a body must fall and politics must be done over it", without any documents, evidence or reasonable basis.

This is a matter of grave concern, BJP MLA Srivatsa said.

"Such false statements create fear, anxiety and unrest among the public, are intended to generate hatred and mistrust against the state government, have the potential to disturb peace and harmony between the Central and state governments as well as among the public, and amount to provoking people by spreading false allegations against Union Ministers holding high constitutional positions," MLA Srivatsa noted.

"With the malicious intent of creating a rift between the Central and state governments for petty political reasons and disturbing peace and harmony among the public, baseless and fabricated allegations have been made. It is condemnable for an official spokesperson of the ruling party (Congress) to provoke people by spreading false allegations against Union Ministers," he said.

"Congress Spokesperson Laxman has repeatedly made unfounded allegations, used abusive language and spread misinformation before the public and various media platforms. Claiming immunity because his party is in power in the state and allowing his tongue to run unchecked constitutes a punishable offence. Several defamation cases have already been registered against him and are under trial in courts. Despite this, he has failed to exercise restraint over his speech," MLA Srivatsa said.

"The act committed by Congress leader Laxman amounts to a serious criminal offence punishable under Sections 125, 351 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," he added.

"Therefore, appropriate legal action must be initiated against KPCC Spokesperson Laxman for making false and provocative statements. We believe that the law is equal for all in the state, and hence we urge that directions be issued to the concerned authorities to initiate legal proceedings against him," the BJP MLA urged.

