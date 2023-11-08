BJP demands apology from Tejashwi Yadav for supporting Nitish Kumar’s remarks

Patna, Nov 8 BJP on Wednesday demanded an apology from Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for supporting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement on sex education.

On the third day of winter session, when legislators assembled in Vidhan Sabha after lunch, the BJP lawmakers shouted slogans against Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar apologised in the assembly but Tejashwi Yadav who supported his statement did not apologise.

The BJP legislators demanded that Tejashwi Yadav must apologise.

The BJP lawmakers protested in the well and also pulled a chair. The protesting lawmakers were carrying posters.

Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary initially asked them to sit at their places but as they did not step back, he directed the marshals to snatch their posters. He also lost cool and did not use honorable words before asking the MLAs to sit on their chairs. This led to verbal duel between Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha and Awadh Bihari Choudhary.

“A person sitting on the constitutional post and is acting like a spokesperson of the ruling party. The language he used against us is not acceptable,” Sinha said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor