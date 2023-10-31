BJP denies party's involvement in the alleged 'spy-attack on opposition iPhones

BJP IT cell head, Amit Malviya denying party's involvement in the alleged 'spy-attack' on X said, "The usual suspects are making a fuss over a ‘state-sponsored’ attack and playing victims. But this uproar will most likely fizzle out like before. Why not wait for Apple to explain? Or is it too hard to miss a chance to rant?

Multiple political leaders have alleged that their Apple devices have been the victim of alleged hacking. The leaders shared the screenshot of the warning received on their Apple devices.The leaders alleged that the government was behind this attempt to breach their devices.According to Apple, State-sponsored attacks are highly complex, cost millions of dollars to develop and often have a short shelf life. The vast majority of users will never be targeted by such attacks.

Apple says if it discovers activity consistent with a state-sponsored attack, they will notify the targeted users in two ways. A Threat Notification will be displayed at the top of the page after the user has signed in to appleid.apple.com. Additionally, Apple will send an email and iMessage notification to the email addresses and phone numbers associated with the user's Apple ID