BJP following footprints of Putin: Congress

Patna, Oct 8 Congress Bihar President Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Sunday said that the BJP is following the footprints of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Singh was reacting to the remarks of BJP President Nadda who had said that all the regional parties will be finished soon in the country.

“The way Nadda said that BJP will finish all regional parties and the way BJP is ruling the country, it looks like BJP is following the footprints of Vladimir Putin,” Singh said while addressing a meeting at Patna’s Sadaqat Ashram to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister Sri Krishna Singh.

While reacting to the caste census, Singh said that if any mistake had happened during the counting, the state government would have rectified it.

“BJP and NDA leaders are raising concern over the caste based census report. BJP was against the caste based survey right from the beginning. An all party delegation headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met PM Modi last year and requested for the caste based census in the country. However, that call was turned down and the Bihar government had conducted the survey on its own expenses,” Singh said.

He said that that the Bihar government must give reservation to people of upper caste on the basis of their financial status.

