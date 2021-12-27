BJP forms 4 member committee for Brahmin outreach, ahead of UP Assembly polls

Amidst assessments that the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh is dissatisfied with the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a four-member committee to decide on outreach programmes for the community in the state.

The committee chaired by former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla comprises members Mahesh Sharma, Abhijat Mishra and Ram Bhai Morakiya.

The committee head, Shiv Pratap Shukla said "Confusion is being spread among Brahmins by Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) that the BJP is neglecting their community. We will aim to take the work done by the BJP to the public and impress upon them the reality that it is the BJP which has worked for the Brahmins."

The decision to form the committee was taken after discussions with leaders from the Brahmin community in UP along with Union Minister and state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhana and BJP national president JP Nadda.

"The committee will strive to remove misconceptions being spread by the opposition and tell people that the number of Brahmin ministers in BJP are more compared to the opposition," he said.

After the meeting with Nadda, another committee member, Mahesh Sharma said the committee discussed the BJP win in previous elections and deliberations were conducted on strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

"We will form BJP government in Uttar Pradesh again and this time the result will be better than last time," Sharma said.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

( With inputs from ANI )

