BJP giving step-motherly treatment to OBCs: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Dec 29 Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, accused the BJP of giving stepmotherly treatment to OBC communities and working with an anti-OBC mindset.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that the issue of OBC reservation in the urban local bodies' elections was another attempt to prevent weaker sections from entering the corridors of power.

"It is an attempt to snatch the rights of weaker sections. They are doing it to OBC and Dalits will next in line. The BJP wants to keep these sections fop society enslaved and will make sure that the next generations are remain trapped in slavery," he said.

He further said that the BJP wanted the votes of OBCs and Dalits but did not give them a chance to participate in the decision-making process.

The SP chief said that a revolution was needed on the issue of reservation and said that his party would contest the issue in Supreme Court, if needed.

He asked the state government to convene a session of the state legislature to debate on the matter.

"The government is actually running away form holding municipal elections because it knows it will face the people's ire," he added.

