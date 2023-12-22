“BJP Govt Shut Down Voices of Over 60% Indians by Suspending MPs”: Rahul Gandhi

Leaders of the INDIA bloc are staging protests at Jantar Mantar, condemning the widespread suspension of Opposition MPs from both Houses of Parliament. Similar protests are being organized across the country to denounce the suspensions.

Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI leader D. Raja, DMK MP Tiruchi Shiva, and representatives of other parties in the bloc have gathered to protest against the suspensions. The Opposition bloc conducted a protest march on Thursday, condemning the mass suspension of MPs who protested inside the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, demanding an explanation from the government regarding the December 13 Parliament security breach.

During his address, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government of being responsible for the Parliament breach. He claimed that by suspending about 150 MPs from both Houses, the government had silenced the voices of over 60% of Indians. "This is a fight between hatred and love," added Rahul Gandhi. He emphasized that the more hatred the BJP spreads, the more love and brotherhood the INDIA parties will promote. Gandhi stated that the protesters breached Parliament security to highlight the issue of unemployment.

He questioned the security breach, emphasizing the need to address the root causes. Gandhi mentioned a survey finding that, under the Narendra Modi government, youths were spending 7.5 hours on their phones due to unemployment issues.

In a statement to PTI, Sitaram Yechury stressed the importance of safeguarding democracy from those currently in power. He held the BJP accountable for the security breach incident in Parliament. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the severity of the situation, calling it an assault on parliamentary democracy. Tharoor expressed concern over the suspension of 146 MPs, calling it a blot on democracy and a national disgrace.

Sharad Pawar affirmed their readiness to pay any price to protect democracy in the country. In addition to the protests at Jantar Mantar, Congress and other Opposition parties are conducting similar protests in various parts of the country to condemn the suspensions.