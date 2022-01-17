BJP has no knowledge about history, says Bengal TMC leader Madan Mitra on R-Day tableau rejection

West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MLA Madan Mitra on Monday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that BJP has no knowledge of Indian history after the Union government rejected the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade.

Addressing the BJP, Madan Mitra said, "They don't know about India and Bengal's history, literature. Only knows violence."

Speaking about the tableau rejection, Madan Mitra said, "If we (TMC) had been in Congress or in Opposition, the BJP would have seen a burning demonstration from us, which has not even been seen among the Talibs. We would have shown BJP what happens when you ignore the Freedom Fighter."

According to Mitra, Bengal and Punjab had made the maximum contribution in India's struggle for independence. "How can they say that the tableau or projection cannot be showcased", asked Mitra.

As per state government information, the Bengal tableau for Republic Day parade featured contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA's 125th birth anniversary year and also carried the portraits of some of its most illustrious sons and daughters of Bengal-- Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Sri Aurobindo, Matangini Hazra, Nazrul, Birsa Munda and many other patriots.

Mitra said that the Bengal people would not tolerate the BJP-led Central government rejecting the tableau. "They (BJP) would be ousted next time, kicked out."

While speaking about TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Mitra said, "Just like Mahatma Gandhi was the banner in Indian independence and Netaji was the instrument, here Mamata Banerjee is the banner and Abhishek Banerjee is the weapon." He added, "Party trusts Mamata Banerjee and her leadership."

( With inputs from ANI )

