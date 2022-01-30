BJP hatching plot to put me behind bars in a fake case, says Abdullah Azam Khan

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, on Sunday, alleged that the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to put him behind bars in a fake case.

He also alleged that BJP candidates from Suar and Rampur seats could orchestrate an attack or a road accident to kill him.

Addressing a press conference, Abdullah, who is contesting from the Suar assembly seat in Rampur on SP's ticket, said, "I am being followed. A conspiracy has been hatched to put me behind bars in a fake case. BJP candidates from Suar & Rampur seats could orchestrate an attack or a road accident to kill me."

On Friday, he had also expressed mistrust in the policemen who have been deployed in his security and claimed that they can shoot him.

Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has fielded Azam Khan, who is sitting MP from Rampur Lok Sabha seat, from Rampur constituency. At present, Azam Khan is languishing in jail after several cases were registered against him.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls for its 403-member Assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

