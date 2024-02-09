BJP Issues Whip for Full MP Attendance in Tomorrow's Parliament Session

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, mandating their presence in Parliament on Saturday. This directive comes as significant legislative matters are slated for discussion in both houses.

In the whip addressed separately to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, the BJP emphasized the importance of their attendance and support for the government's stance during the upcoming session on February 10, 2024.

The move follows the tabling of a comprehensive White Paper by Finance Minister Sitharaman in both houses. The document highlights critical aspects, including the alleged abandonment of reforms by the previous UPA government and its purported impact on defense preparedness.

According to the White Paper, the UPA regime faced scrutiny for scandals in defense procurement, resulting in delays in acquiring essential weaponry and equipment upgrades. Decision-making within the government reportedly stagnated due to corruption allegations and scandals, adversely affecting defense strategies.

This directive underscores the BJP's commitment to addressing key legislative issues and ensuring party cohesion during parliamentary proceedings.