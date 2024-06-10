BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya Accused Of Sexual Exploitation, Congress Demands Immediate Removal

Congress on Monday sought action against Bharatiya Janata Party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya after a RSS member alleged that Malviya 'indulged' in sexual exploitation of women. In a recent statement, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has brought to light serious allegations against Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT Cell. According to Shrinate, Shantanu Sinha, an RSS member linked to BJP leader Rahul Sinha, has accused Malviya of engaging in nefarious activities, including the sexual exploitation of women. These alleged incidents reportedly took place not only in 5-star hotels but also within BJP offices in West Bengal.

#WATCH | Congress leader Supriya Shrinate says, "...An RSS member Shantanu Sinha, related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha has said that the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya is indulged in nefarious activities. He is indulged in the sexual exploitation of women. Not just in 5-star hotels… pic.twitter.com/kfBYgofQTu — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

Shrinate emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting that these accusations emerged less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. She expressed deep concern over Malviya's influential position, arguing that his continued presence in the role could obstruct any chance of a fair and independent investigation. "The only thing that we seek from the BJP is justice for women," Shrinate asserted, calling for Malviya's immediate removal to ensure an unbiased probe and justice for the victims. The Congress party's demand underscores the need for accountability and transparency in addressing such serious charges within political ranks.