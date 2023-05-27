BJP lawmaker urges Ashwini Vaishnaw to connect four tribal districts in Madhya Pradesh with railways

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh Sumer Singh Solanki on Saturday urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to provide railway connectivity in the Nimar region of four tribal districts of the state.

In a letter to Vaishnaw, the BJP MP urged the Minister to connect the Nimar region of four tribal districts of Madhya Pradesh namely Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani and Dhar with railways.

"I would like to draw your attention to the four tribal districts of Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh namely Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani and Dhar which are deprived of rail facilities even after 75 years of independence. If these districts are connected with the railway, then the tribal region of Madhya Pradesh will take the path of development at a fast pace. Along with this, the government will also earn revenue," Solanki said in the letter.

"Remember that Khandwa to Dhar via Khargone Barwani is 260 kms. The engineering and traffic survey report of the new rail route has been submitted to the Railway Board in the year 2010," he added.

He stressed that for the development of the tribal area, it is important to approve the new rail route from Khandwa to Dhar via Khargone Barwani on priority.

Last week, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June this year.

Speaking within Howarh, Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June...Vande Metro is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km and for daily travel of passengers."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat train between Puri and Howrah on Thursday.

After reaching Howrah by travelling on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express later on Thursday, Vaishnaw termed the journey extremely comfortable.

"The journey was extremely comfortable and the best part of the journey was interacting with youngsters and passengers," said the Union Minister.

Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation, several railway projects worth more than Rs 8000 crore in Odisha via video conferencing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor